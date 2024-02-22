media release: Edgewood College presents The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Music by Erick Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart. Book by Erick Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. Directed by Susan Nanning-Sorenson. Musical direction by Sergei Pavlov.

In this hilarious satire of musical theater, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form, from Rodgers & Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim.

Tickets are $18.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for students/seniors. For more information please call 608-663-6710.