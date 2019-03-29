Musical Theater Cabaret
InterMission Theatre
UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre 821 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: IMT's Cabaret is back! Catch all your favorite Broadway tunes at the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall for a two-night engagement. Featuring a live band, this musical review features songs and scenes from shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening, The Book of Mormon and more.
The show is produced completely by students, from the lighting and sound design to the directors, singers and actors.
It is also FREE!
We hope to see you at our favorite event of the year.
Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7:30pm on Thursday March 29th and Friday March 30th.
CAST:
Josie Annelin
Josie Brandmeier
Gabrielle Bruns
Lindsey Cardell
Joey Ferrito
Seamus Fleischman
Ben Hanley
Caroline Hansen
Libby Ladue
Riley Luettgen
Eric Maccoux
Ari Manghera
Grace Metzler
Dillon Moore
Nick Pavelic
Bryanna Plaisir
Carly Serketich
Connor Torpy
Claire Turke
Sam Vinitsky
Hannah Weibel
Tanner Zocher
DIRECTION:
Josie Brandmeier
Ben Liupaogo
Nick Pavelic
Bryanna Plaisir