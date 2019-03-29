Musical Theater Cabaret

press release: IMT's Cabaret is back! Catch all your favorite Broadway tunes at the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall for a two-night engagement. Featuring a live band, this musical review features songs and scenes from shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening, The Book of Mormon and more.

The show is produced completely by students, from the lighting and sound design to the directors, singers and actors.

It is also FREE!

We hope to see you at our favorite event of the year.

Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7:30pm on Thursday March 29th and Friday March 30th.

CAST:

Josie Annelin

Josie Brandmeier

Gabrielle Bruns

Lindsey Cardell

Joey Ferrito

Seamus Fleischman

Ben Hanley

Caroline Hansen

Libby Ladue

Riley Luettgen

Eric Maccoux

Ari Manghera

Grace Metzler

Dillon Moore

Nick Pavelic

Bryanna Plaisir

Carly Serketich

Connor Torpy

Claire Turke

Sam Vinitsky

Hannah Weibel

Tanner Zocher

DIRECTION:

Josie Brandmeier

Ben Liupaogo

Nick Pavelic

Bryanna Plaisir