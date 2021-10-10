media release: The Rock County Cancer Coalition (RCCC) is pleased to present MACFest, Musicians Against Cancer, on Sunday, October 10th from 11 AM to 7 PM on Festival Street in Downtown Janesville. “MACFest is the perfect opportunity to enjoy great music from both local and international performers while supporting our Rock County friends and neighbors in need of financial support due to cancer,” explains Lucy Beckord, Executive Director of Rock County Cancer Coalition Inc.

Headlining the event is internationally recognized and award-winning guitar player, singer and songwriter, Hamilton Loomis from Houston, Texas. Loomis will take the JP Cullen Pavilion stage at 5 PM. His music is a unique combination of blues, rock, and funk. You can hear a preview at www.hamiltonloomis.com. Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, Loomis is the son of musician parents who listened to blues, rock and soul. Music ran in his veins and, with instruments readily available around the house, he picked up drums, piano, guitar and harmonica, honing his multi-instrumental talent in addition to performing regularly as part of his family’s doo-wop group. “My parents had a fantastic record collection and, when I started writing, I gravitated towards what I’d been listening to all my life. I have a huge reverence for the blues and all it encompasses, but I’ve always been fond of R&B and funky music.” A protégé of Bo Diddley, Loomis met the icon backstage at the age of 16 at Houston’s famed venue Rockefeller’s. Before the night was over, Loomis was onstage playing guitar with the legend. Diddley quickly became friend, mentor, collaborator, and supporter, appearing on two of Loomis’ albums and presenting a cherished red guitar that he still plays.

Three local bands will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon. Rainbow Bridge will perform from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Rainbow Bridge has been playing together for 45 years and plays a wide variety of music from classic country, classic rock, retro country, 80's and oldies, with a few surprises. If you don’t like the song they’re playing, wait a song or two and there will be something that you like. https://www.facebook.com/ rainbowbridgeband/

Lance Massey, Steve Carrel & Friends will play from 12:45 PM to 2:15PM. They’re known as “The Beer Nutz,” and have been playing older country and classic rock together for many years. Lance, who is featured on the fiddle, received a Rock County musician hall of fame award recently. They like to say, “we're a cowboy rock n roll band having a lot of fun!”

Bree Morgan will perform from 2:30PM to 4PM. Bree has become one of the area's biggest draws playing country songs including her new single, Shotgun Rider. Bree has opened for country music stars such as Joe Nichols & Craig Campbell and was voted one of the “Best of Madison” 2020 in the Singer/Songwriter category. Most recently Bree was nominated for 3 Best of Madison 2021 awards including: •Local Singer/Songwriter •Local Cover Band •Local Band. www.breemorganmusic.com.

A variety of food trucks will provide delicious food options and beverage tents will offer local beers, wine coolers, seltzers, soda. Food trucks include:

Gourmet Kettle Korn - Sweet and salty with over 33 flavors.

Coco Tamales - Pork, Chicken, Cheese, Bean, and combination tamales.

Jakarta Café - Organics homemade tasty & healthy Indonesian food

Eat at Joes – Hibachi Goodness!

Gracie's Kitchen – Homemade food featuring pulled pork

Perk-N-Pickle – “We buy fresh food and cook fresh food, NOT FROZEN!”

Immy’s African Cuisine - Offers the best Authentic East African dishes and is a fan favorite on the television show “Wisconsin Foodie!”

South Padre Seafood - Specializing in FRESH wild-caught seafood from North American waters.

RCCC would like to thank our sponsors for helping to make this free event possible. Major sponsors include SSM Health, Big Radio, Harris Ace Hardware, and Mary Terry Design.

Since 2011, Rock County Cancer Coalition has granted over 1.2 million dollars by offering financial grants up to $1125 to Rock County residents who are currently receiving treatment for cancer. These grants assist with paying for common household operating expenses such as mortgage, utilities and phone and our hope is that this will ease a bit of their financial stress while battling cancer. Additionally, we are working towards evolving into a comprehensive cancer resource center, where patients and loved ones can go when they do not know where to turn for help. As a non-profit organization, we rely on donations, grants and generous community members who want to honor someone they lost to cancer, by helping someone in need.