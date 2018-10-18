Mustard Bites

press release: Prepared or as individual seeds, mustard is the most popular and widely used condiment in the world. And, no one is more passionate about mustard than the National Mustard Museum!

Tantalize your taste buds on a tasteful adventure of perfect pairings of mustard and foods. Explore the National Mustard Museum and learn the history of how this little seed is now a culinary globetrotter.

Learn how easy it is to make food delicious with mustard when you experience a cooking demonstration, and savor a specially prepared plate of popular and exotic mustards — perfectly paired with gourmet bites.

Enjoy private shopping and unlimited tasting at our famous Ultimate Tasting Bar. You can sample mustards (nearly 400 at last count) and more from our epicurean pantry.