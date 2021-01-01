ONLINE: Mutants of the Monster II: Inverted Atomic Lore

Speaking about the vision behind "Mutants" and why he's come around on the idea of a 'streamed' live show, Chris "CT" Terry says, "It started out of boredom from cabin fever. At first, I was in complete denial about the idea of a "livestream" music show as my only option for following artists I loved. Then I realized that the music isn't streamed live at all, but rather the entire show itself after production. It's basically the same as a TV show.

Terry would go on to add:

"It's important for me to keep up with diversity as much as possible. That's one way to keep the music evolving and changing with new ideas. We are mutants. This vessel holding the mind, the mutant body, is the real pot we are melting in; not just the community where it resides. The message stays the same... heavy. No matter what music you create, how you meditate, or the shoes you put on, it must be heavy.

The best part of this trip is everyone works hard and they work together. No one is getting paid, and there are a number of folks that should be getting paid. We are doing this right now for the love of our scene, our friends, and our family that we can't be with right now. We all genuinely love each other, and are excited for one another's performance pieces that will be on this movie, TV show, or whatever the hell it is!"

Link To Night 1 (Jan. 1st): https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=E3c1BrW2DuI

LINEUP: -(16)-, Sunrot, Yakuza, Terminal Nation, Age of the Wolf, Thirdface, Temple of Love, Junior Bruce, BLKOPS, Radiant Knife

Link To Night 2 (Jan. 2nd): https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=HyoofeuRDVE

LINEUP: Bruce Lamont/Axioma, HTSOB, Telekinetic Yeti, Rebreather, Worshipper, Switchblade Jesus, Bones of the Earth, Temptress, Boozewa