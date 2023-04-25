media release: Tuesday April 25, 4pmCDT on zoom or in person at Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson Madison WI (+ STL and Lehigh Valley PA)

Mutual Aid for Health + Care

We'll host an action-oriented workshop on building a health and wellness network, including care teams capable of meeting more comprehensive needs, plus cooperative models for relieving health care expenses.

We're gathering in person, you're encouraged to do so too if you like, and we'll connect across locations on zoom. We have the right equipment to make this work, and will also ask for your understanding as we improvise on some of the inherent difficulties of a hybrid meeting. We'll likely have some separate conversations online and in-person and come together to report on what happens in different groups.

Email if you'd like to help facilitate, take notes, make design suggestions, or otherwise assist in creating a smooth and fruitful experience. This is action-oriented and we aim to leave the workshop with tangible connections and action steps.