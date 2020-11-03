Mutual Aid Network Annual Meeting

media release: Stone Soup Picnic + Madison MAN Annual Meeting!

Tuesday November 3, 4-6pm CDT, Outside the Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St Madison WI, and on zoom here

Celebrate our Everywhere Gardens project with a Stone Soup Picnic - we'll cook up our harvest, and you can bring some of yours to add. Host one in your own neighborhood if you like! And share your pix and video with us. Outdoor, masked, physically-distant.

Plus a cold-frame building workshop (for winter growing) and some skillsharing about putting your garden to bed. And the Madison MAN's Board election! Yes, you heard right, it is a big election day in the US.

Non-Madisonians welcome to join on zoom and host your own COVID-safe outdoor events.