Mutual Aid Supply Drive

media release: Our Wisconsin Revolution - Dane County, Allies for Black Lives - Madison, and Reshaping Madison Together are holding a supply drive through Saturday, February 13, for those who are unsheltered, those who are temporarily sheltered, and those with permanent shelter facing extreme hardship.

The groups are looking for donations from the community to be dropped off any time, day or night, at the Clarion Suites at 2110 Rimrock Road, until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Stop at the front desk upon arrival.

Pizza will be served and donated items will be distributed at the Clarion during a town hall on economic justice, hosted by Our Wisconsin Revolution, which will be live streamed at Clarion Suites at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13.

More information, including a list of items requested for donation, can be found at:https://actionnetwork.org/ events/madison-mutual-aid-for- economic-justice or by visiting the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1111851966005956/

ITEMS REQUESTED FOR DONATION: Socks, Underwear, Boots, Long Johns, Larger-sized clothing, Toiletries, Blankets, Food & Water, Arts & Crafts, Stocking caps, Notebooks/pens, Tarps, Sleeping pads, Hoodies, Gloves, Backpacks, Regular shoes, Phone charging supplies, Hats, Scarves, Food (prefer non-perishables), Camping supplies