Mutual Aid Workspace Birthday Potluck

press release: Mon. Jan. 20th 6:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Mutual Aid Workspace First Birthday Potluck Party! Join us for our 2020 kickoff and year in review. We'll set up some activities to push us forward on our Common Good cards, Common Fund, and other cooperative efforts. Help plan, and spread the word! Info? steph@mutualaidnetwork.org