press release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club are thrilled to present our new Halloween event: Mutzy’s Monster Mash. For the past 40 years a local family has provided a haunting experience at the “Halloween House” featuring a plethora of monsters, pumpkins and eerie props. Mary (Mutzy) and John Dahlk welcomed strangers and neighbors alike from near and far into their yard and even into their home, famously giving away full-size candy bars to hundreds of visitors. The Dahlk family generously gifted all the monsters and props to the Chamber and village of Cross Plains so we can carry on the tradition. This year the monsters and props will be creepily resting at the Rosemary Garfoot Library, 2107 Julius Street, right across the street from the “Halloween House.” They will be outside for your viewing pleasure October 15 through Halloween. We will be hosting a pumpkin carving party from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the American Legion (2217 American Legion Drive). We’ll be carving the pumpkins that will be displayed with the monsters at the library. Food, drinks, and fun will be happening along with the carving. Join us to show off your carving skills! These aren’t limited to the pumpkins we grew up with, you will see some serious talent and intricate carving of all sorts. Join us if you dare on Halloween (Wednesday, Oct 31), for Monster Tours and treats, amidst the glowing pumpkins at the library from 5 to 8 p.m. Thank you to all the volunteers and other organizations that are working to make this event happen.

Questions regarding Mutzy’s Monster Mash should be directed to Amy Hansen, Executive Director of the Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce (amy.cpchamber@yahoo.com). You can also find more information on our website www.crossplainschamber.net.