Touring Broadway musical, 7:30 pm on 11/21-22, 1 & 7:30 pm on 11/24, 2 & 7:30 pm on 11/25 and 1 & 6:30 pm, 11/26.

media release: From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).