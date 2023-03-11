media release: Since 2010, Four Seasons Theatre's outreach programming has brought musical theater to those who otherwise might not have access to it. We have schlepped our stands, mics, and keyboard to senior centers, assisted living facilities, libraries, memory care units, schools—you name it, we've probably sung show tunes there.

On Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 pm, you can become part of that outreach audience by joining us for My Favorite Things in the Playhouse at Overture. This 10th anniversary outreach program launched in January 2020...and then relaunched in May 2022 after the pandemic put us on involuntary hiatus. My Favorite Things is just what the title suggests: A celebration of our favorite songs, each introduced by one of our fabulous crew of talented local performers.

A suggested donation of $10 cash or check at the door helps to support our outreach programming in 2023 and beyond. Join us!