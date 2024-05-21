RSVP for My Greatest Design Lessons

5:30 pm, 5/23, on Zoom. $15. RSVP by 5/21.

media release: A garden has the potential to speak to all our senses. Designer Jay Sifford believes that “a garden should be an immersive environment laced with magic, art and story, a place where people, plants and wildlife interact in meaningful ways, and a stage upon which people can live out the best versions of their lives.” Join us as Jay shares his personal discoveries from 20 years of garden design, plus lessons from other designers. Learn how to create a magical, immersive, and profound space. He will share tips on rhythm, lines, shapes, and light; creating theater using scrim; and the power of emotion. Sifford’s work has been featured in several books and publications including Fine Gardening, Southern Living, Country Gardens, Garden Design, and SouthPark Magazine. LUXlife magazine named him "North Carolina's Most Outstanding Landscape Designer” in 2021.

Gardens endlessly award our senses, making them sensible places to share our time and energy. A brief scent of wet soil, a distant murmur of a bird’s song, or a blurred pattern of blooms can transport us to another time in our memory and simultaneously root us in the present moment. Such experiences offer a source of appreciation for the life all around us and nurture our minds and souls. It's no surprise that gardening is an amazing way to cultivate, expand, and hone our "sense-abilities." Join us for our 5-part virtual lecture series to learn from talented professionals in the gardening community about the many ways sound, touch, taste, smell, and sight inspires their work.

Our virtual lecture series offers an opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals in the gardening community throughout the United States and beyond. Each lecture includes a 60-minute presentation on ZOOM followed by a 30-minute Q&A with the presenter.

