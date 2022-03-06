ONLINE: My K.A.R.E., My Kidneys, My Voice: Real Conversations on Advocacy

media release: My Kidneys, My Knowledge, My LIFE!!!   Kidney disease affects the black community more than any other ethnic group. 

Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of the Links Incorporated, recently received a grant from the Central Area of the Links, Incorporated to launch the Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources & Education) initiative in Madison and its surrounding communities. This panel discussion is part of that initiative. Learn more background here:

https://www.pdempowers.com/black-kare

