ONLINE: My K.A.R.E., My Kidneys, My Voice: Real Conversations on Advocacy

media release: My Kidneys , My Knowledge, My LIFE!!! Kidney disease affects the black community more than any other ethnic group.

Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of the Links Incorporated, recently received a grant from the Central Area of the Links, Incorporated to launch the Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources & Education) initiative in Madison and its surrounding communities. This panel discussion is part of that initiative. Learn more background here:

https://www.pdempowers.com/black-kare