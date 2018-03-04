press release:

MY NAME IS JULIA ROSS

USA | 1945 | 35mm | 65 min.

Director: Joseph H. Lewis; Cast: Nina Foch, Dame May Whitty, George Macready

In this terrific noir thriller from expert B-movie craftsman Lewis, Julia (Foch) answers a want ad placed by a wealthy (and crazy) family and finds herself the ultimate victim of identity theft! A model of low-budget studio filmmaking with limited sets and locations, Julia Ross packs in a lot of story and excitement in 65 minutes. Preceded by Bugs Bunny in Little Red Riding Rabbit (1944, 7 min.).

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Reinventing Hollywood

This lineup of great entertainments draws its inspiration from David Bordwell’s captivating new book, Reinventing Hollywood: How 1940s Filmmakers Changed Movie Storytelling. The book and this series focus on just some of the storytelling methods that made the 40s period exciting, in particular the outrageous and outlandish use of flashbacks and subjective viewpoints, as well as an exploration of character psychologies and neuroses. The series begins on January 28 with a special lecture from Professor Bordwell and a screening of The Chase (1946).

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.