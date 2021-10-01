media release: MY POLITIC is a folk/Americana band based in Nashville TN. Kaston Guffey and Nick Pankey grew up together in Ozark MO and started My Politic around the age of 15. Kaston writes character driven story songs and Nick adds sibling-like harmony to create a unique sound that is totally their own.

Inspired by artists like John Prine, Woody Guthrie, Randy Newman Nina Simone, Patty Griffin, Simon & Garfunkel classic country and so much else, My Politic has recorded 9 albums to date and have released 3 of those since moving to Nashville 7 years ago.

“They are inspired, brave and brilliant songs, remarkably comprehensive but never preachy or ponderous. It’s perfect for this American moment.Rendered tenderly with close harmonies throughout, it evoked the sound of Don Henley and Glenn Frey singing Randy Newman songs. It’s subversive, but also soulfully charming.”– Paul Zollo – American Songwriter