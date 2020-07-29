ONLINE: My Safer at Home Plan and My Health Form

press release: Join Wisconsin BPDD for our July LIVING WELL Wednesdays, EVERY Wednesday at 11am!

The remaining topics for this month's Living Well Wednesdays are:

July 22- COVID-19 Toolkit-Stay Healthy, Safe and Connected

July 29- COVID-19 Toolkit- My Safer at Home Plan and My Health Form

Register for this upcoming Wednesday, July 22nd at 11am, on Zoom (or watch on Facebook Live). We will be joined by three of the self-advocates featured on the Self-Determination Channel: Cindy Bentley, Ashley Mathy, and Nathanial Lentz. They will talk about their experiences during COVID-19 and introduce the Self-Determination Channel videos on what to do during the pandemic. We will also give a sneak peak of the newly redesigned COVID-19 Toolkit, focusing on the ways you can take action to stay healthy, safe, and connected.

You can join us on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/ WisconsinBPDD/

Or register for any of this month's Living Well Wednesdays via Zoom

https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/ tJMvcO6hrj4iGdz08J4Ef-L- ZSBhkPPxF96f

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Contact Kaitlin McNamara with any questions about participating at kaitlin.mcnamara@wisconsin.gov .