media release: Schlock and Awe returns with the deeply weird holiday "classic" My Santa! Schlock and Awe is a free live movie-riffing show featuring some of Wisconsin's funniest comics; we watch bad movies live and make jokes. Come join us Thursday December 15, from 9-10:30 at the Rigby!"