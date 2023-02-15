My Singer My Songbird, They Talk Too Much

media release: My Singer, My Songbird is a duet of busking musicians. They live as "hobos" traveling from place to place, living in a "community" of fellow free spirits.

Meeting on the streets of New Orleans as so many do, Lullaby Wails and Hilrose traveled for years through swamp and desert alike only to find each other sitting on Decatur. They quickly formed My Singer, My Songbird: a harmonizing banjo-fiddle duo. MsMs continue their gallivants riding from east coast to west coast, writing their best material just before a day's rest, by fire under noisy bridges, to be sure. For now, MsMs' music can be found on the highly acclaimed pictorial database, Instagram.

They Talk TOO Much: An old man and a young student play their 1st professional gig.