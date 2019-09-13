× Expand Tiffany Qualizza Photography Myles Talbott Dyad

press release: A unique music experience – guy with a guitar … girl with a harmonica, dyad with an attitude. They will connect, engage and absorb you with a continuously changing set list from the '70s to today, along with originals that are sure to become your favorites.

Cover songs from artists like Dylan, Petty, Young, Prine, Springsteen, Lumineers, Sister Hazel and many others - using their own unique style enhancing them to keep you delightfully entertained while having an enjoyable music experience.