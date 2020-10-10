Myrtle Lake Fall Fundraiser

Horse show, kids' activities, horseshoe tournament, vendors, auctions/raffles, food & beer tent.

Music by Jay Hoffman 11 am, Jamie Waggoner noon, Ann Christoffer 1 pm, Tina King 2 pm, Andreas Transo 3 pm, Sapsuckers 4 pm, The Iowans 5 pm, Lou Shields 6 pm, Groove Mechanics 7 pm.

media release: We welcome you to donate and be a part of the Myrtle Lake Project. This project is focused on the restoration and development of the “Myrtle Lake” slough in Soldiers Grove. The future of the slough is looking hopeful – with clean water and a sandy beach for the community and ecosystem to enjoy! A local team of people have taken on the task of seeing this project through until the end. We call ourselves the Swamp Project People (SPP). Through our alliance with Crawford Stewardship Project (CSP), Swamp Project People is recognized as a nonprofit (501c3) organization. Our current project is the Myrtle Lake slough. There has been much research done, many meetings held, and lots of getting down and very dirty in the slough! This project is going to take a lot of support, volunteers, and money! We are excited to get this slough back in shape – and hopefully in better shape than it has ever been in! We sincerely appreciate the support from like-minded people who want to contribute to the Myrtle Lake Project. So, thank YOU!

Please donate and follow along with our progress on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/1069526626586474/

Crawford Stewardship Project, a 501c3 nonprofit organization registered in the state of Wisconsin, is the fiscal sponsor of Swamp Project People.