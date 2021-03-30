ONLINE: Mysterious Seas

media release: After overwhelmingly positive feedback from our first two National Geographic Live virtual shows, we decided to offer a third show! Get a glimpse into the ocean’s greatest depths—and the fascinating creatures that live there—with two leading marine biologists and National Geographic Explorers. David Gruber searches the oceans for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and designs delicate and noninvasive tools for studying and interacting with deep-sea life. Diva Amon participates in expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats—and how humans impact them. Through stories and conversation, they’ll shine a light on this dark, cold and mysterious world.

This is a virtual event. Only one ticket is needed per household. Information on how to access the virtual event will be sent to ticket holders via email. 6 pm on March 30 and 9 pm, March 31.

Diva Amon is a deep-sea biologist who works at the nexus of science, policy and communications. She studies the weird and wonderful animals living in a range of previously unknown deep-sea habitats and human impacts on them. She has participated in research expeditions around the world and has an extensive science communication and outreach record. Amon is a 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a Pew-Bertarelli Ocean Ambassador, a co-lead of the DOSI Minerals Working Group, a scientific associate at the Natural History Museum in London and a director and founder of SpeSeas.

David Gruber is a marine biologist and professor of biology and environmental science at Baruch College, City University of New York. He is also a 2014 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a research associate in invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History and president of Project CETI, a 2020 TED Audacious Project. His interdisciplinary research spans marine biology, biofluorescence/bioluminescence, submersible design and animal communication. David strives to develop technology to connect to—and protect—marine life. He is currently working on a project that applies advanced machine learning and gentle robotics to listen to and translate the communication of sperm whales.