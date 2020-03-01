press release: The hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to Madison with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time and is currently a hit show on Netflix. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed LIVE event.

This is the last chance to see Joel as he celebrates his final live tour performing the unique comedic art form he created. The exhilarating, nonstop, rapid-fire hilarity is brimming with hundreds of jokes riffed on a “So-Bad-It’s-Good” feature film, plus spirited sketches and songs that turn the stage into a circus-themed party.