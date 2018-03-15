RSVP for Mythical Garden Creatures
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join us for mythical garden creature fun! Learn the myth and lore of gnomes, flower fairies, and nymphs, search for signs of these mythical creatures, and make your own garden creature and small garden house to take home. All supplies provided. Grades K-5 with an adult; adult attends free.
Friday, March 23, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: March 15
Cost: $15/$12 member| Course Number: 60-04
