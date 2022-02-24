2/24-3/13, Overture Center-Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 3/5 & 12. $49-$34.

press release: World Premiere of new play by Quan Barry. Directed by Mark H.

Latimer is a successful heart surgeon. When his younger wife, Nina, unexpectedly gets pregnant, Latimer must break the news to his grown daughter, who is struggling to start a family of her own. Written by poet, award-winning author and Forward Theater Writer in Residence Quan Barry, The Mytilenian Debate raises questions about legacy and the responsibilities inherent in bringing a Black child into a complicated world.