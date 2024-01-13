media release: $20adv $30DOS

Session 1: Noon-2PM

Session 2: 2PM-4PM

Following successful installments in Milwaukee, N/A Day will make its debut in Madison in 2024!

On Saturday, January 13, Milwaukee Record will host the first Madison N/A Day: “Dry January” Beverage Festival at The Bur Oak. From noon to 4 p.m., people will have an opportunity to enjoy unlimited samples of more than 50 products in the wide-ranging, ever-evolving, and rapidly-growing non-alcoholic drink market.

The upcoming N/A Day lineup includes non-alcoholic beer and seltzer, kombucha, mocktails, non-alcoholic wine and spirits, tonics, sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks, CBD products, and more. Vendors range from local operations like Untitled Art, Mad Maiden Shrub, Rude Brew Kombucha, and Lakefront Brewery to nationally-regarded brands like Athletic Brewing, Lagunitas, Liquid Death, and Clausthaler, among others. The Bur Oak’s basement space will also be open for the event, hosting regional vendors in the hemp/CBD realm and local organizations like Tone Madison and Communication.

Whether you’re looking to turn over a new leaf in the new year or you’re just seeking to add some more refreshments to your personal repertoire, N/A Day is a fun and low-risk way to try some new drinks on for size.