Naad Sutra with Pawan Benjamin, Miguel Hurtado, Emma Dayhuff & Kavyesh Kaviraj

Jazz. $15.

media release: As both an accomplished saxophonist and bansuri flute player, Pawan Benjamin stands at the intersection of profound musical traditions. Rooted in Jazz and Improvisation, his pursuit of learning later led him to the bansuri flute and a deep study of Nepali folk and Indian classical music. His unique perspective into these legacies of music has allowed him to work with a myriad of world-class artists, and perform and teach around the world.

Pawan has worked with artists such as Reggie Workman, Marc Cary, Rez Abbasi, Sameer Gupta, Brandee Younger, Roscoe Mitchell, Candido Camero, Bobby Sanabria, as well as collaborations with Brooklyn Raga Massive among many others.

Pawan Benjamin - Saxophone, flute, electronics

Miguel Hurtado - drum set

Emma Dayhuff - bass

Kavyesh Kavijraj - piano and keyboards