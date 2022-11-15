Nadine Landry & Sammy Lind

× Expand Mike Melnyk A man with a fiddle and a woman with a guitar. Sammy Lind (left) and Nadine Landry

media release: Nadine Landry and Stephen “Sammy” Lind are members of the internationally acclaimed Foghorn Stringband, out of Portland, Oregon, USA. They play traditional fiddle music that has been passed on for hundreds of years, classics of the south west Louisiana Cajun dance halls and songs that could have filled a 50s smoky bar jukebox.

Nadine Landry was born and raised in a musical family on the Gaspe Peninsula on the east coast of Quebec. Equally comfortable on guitar and upright bass, she has leant her talents to various bands ranging from old time to honky tonk to swing and Cajun. Described as deeply passionate and powerful, her voice has been capturing the hearts of fans across North America, Ireland, England, Scandinavia and Australia.

Born in Minnesota, Stephen “Sammy” Lind has established himself as one of the most critically acclaimed old time fiddle players in the country. Co-founder of the Oregon based Foghorn Stringband, Stephen has traveled the world playing and teaching a vast repertoire of tunes from Appalachia and the Midwest. His playing reflects tremendous respect and passion for all the fiddle players and old recordings he spent countless hours learning from.

Together they play fiddle tunes, early country and Cajun songs. Their new recording “Granddad’s Favorite” reflects their versatility in genres and instrumentation. Alternating between fiddle, banjo, guitar and accordion, they play true to the roots of American music with energy and respect. They are members of the Foghorn Stringband, the Dirk Powell Band and play with Cajun extraordinaires Jesse Lege, Joel Savoy and the Cajun Country Revival and have collaborated with Alice Gerrard, Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum and Tim O’Brien.

