media release: Please join our July Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic. Participants will learn all about the process in Wisconsin and beyond. Our presentation begins at 1:00 pm Central Time, followed by a Q & A during which attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with our volunteers.

*IMPORTANT* You must be present during the presentation to hear all relevant legal information regarding how we can help.

Trans Law Help Wisconsin is a pro bono legal project dedicated to providing legal information and resources to transgender and nonbinary individuals across the state of Wisconsin and beyond. We the Wisconsin Name & Gender Marker Change Guide and host quarterly name and gender marker change clinics to provide information about changing one’s name and/or gender marker on a variety of state and federal identity documents.