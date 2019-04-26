NAMI Wisconsin Annual Conference

press release: Mark your calendars! The Annual Conference 2019 will be held Friday, April 26- Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

This year’s conference theme, One Mind, One Community, will focus on advocacy as it relates to diversity inclusion. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the many diversities in the mental health system, while also learning how to make it more inclusive. The event will once again host a large variety of audiences, including mental health providers, leaders, social workers, clinicians, government officials, criminal justice partners, peers, and family members. Mental health advocates from all over the state are welcome to attend.