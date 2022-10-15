media release: Good Night (Not Really) is the first book in the Not Really series. It features Lisa and Charlie in a humorous counting book with darling friends and a surprise ending! (It’s really a good morning book.) And unlike many counting books, this one helps children learn to count forward as well as backward. The author gives a special shout out to her Ukranian illustrator, Karina.

A﻿bout the author

After her four kids grew up, several college degrees and years of working in business and with awe-inspiring teens, Nan Evenson thought it would be fun to run for public office, study math and take writing classes on several continents. She is currently writing three books and has had multiple short stories published. Her first children's book in the Not Really series, Good Night (Not Really): Let's Count Forward AND Backward, has won three awards. She is grateful and is, indeed, having fun.