Opening Sat., Jan. 20 – Playhouse Gallery Winter Cycle

From Dinosaurs to Space Ships: A Father and Daughter Journey by Nancy and George H. Hutson

George H. Hutson and Nancy Hutson exemplify the fun that can be had while exploring one’s interests. Mr. Hutson brings child-like exuberance to his paintings of day-in-the-life of dinosaurs. It’s a dinosaur-eat-dinosaur world in fanciful environments. Ms. Hutson expands the boundaries of crochet with her tapestries of landscapes, skies and spaceships. The artists hope to inspire each viewer to follow his/her/their interest with a playful spirit.