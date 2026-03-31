media release: Stillness

This is an immersive solo exhibition featuring works by Madison-area artist Nancy Cox. Cox’s vision expresses itself in various natural forms and landscapes with watercolors, oils, acrylics, cut paper, drawings and collages.

The exhibition’s title, “Stillness,” represents embracing calm in times of great stress or turmoil. Stillness is slated to kick off with an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, for Gallery Night.

Organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Gallery Night “offers art lovers and art novices alike an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of exhibitions, opening receptions, special events and demonstrations at venues throughout the city. During Gallery Night, dozens of venues open their doors to invite the public in to see and shop for original artwork,” according to MMoCA.

The show’s end date has been extended to Friday, June 28. As always at Carnelian Art Gallery, admission on opening night is free, and light refreshments will be served.

At 6 p.m. on opening night, Cox will conduct a live painting demonstration. Spectators can watch her create one of her works in real time. Visitors to this show, during its opening reception and the gallery’s regular hours, are also encouraged to bring headphones. Each of Cox’s paintings will correspond to a song on a playlist that guests can access via QR codes displayed throughout the gallery until the end of June. The songs are meant to amplify each painting’s distinctive emotional and serene quality.

The gallery’s neighbor on 113 King St., cocktail bar Oz by Oz, is, too, offering tickets good for one cocktail at the bar on Gallery Night ONLY. Tickets will not be usable after Friday, May 8. Oz by Oz crafts original cocktails based on your zodiac sign, and offers an artsy and eclectic atmosphere.

“I am so very happy that Carnelian Art Gallery exists in beautiful downtown Madison,” says Cox. “I am excited and honored to have a solo exhibition in this cool and beautiful space.” For as long as Cox has been able to remember, she’s been fascinated by art, including all of its history and all of its making. When she was a child, “exciting were the trips to the Art Institute of Chicago. I went on to study at the American Academy of Art in Chicago.“

In watercolor class, our teacher would hold painting demonstrations, and the beauty of the pigments flowing into each other worked magic for me,” says Cox. “Watercolor really is my first love. Since I am not able to go very long without a brush in my hand, the simplicity of the watercolor setup lends itself to painting anywhere. An important aspect of my practice is keeping a sketchbook, many types of sketchbooks. For years, I have documented my summers this way. I am grateful that this joyful practice has contributed to making me a better painter. Over the years, Cox has added many other media to her practice, including acrylics, oils, cut paper and collage. But no matter the medium, her first and foremost concern is strength in composition.

“I strive to make my statements simple and direct, celebrating and honoring what’s beautiful or significant in the natural world. Its essence is in all of us,” says Cox.

“Cox had a clear vision for this exhibition from the start, and the gallery is excited to help her bring her ideas to fruition,” says Emilie Heidemann, Carnelian Art Gallery marketing director. “We could all use a little ‘Stillness’ sometimes. My favorite aspect of this show is its immersiveness. When we have the opportunity to experiment at the gallery with making exhibitions more engaging, we pounce on it.

“We are proud to exhibit the works of Cox,” says Evan Bradbury, Carnelian Art Gallery owner and head curator. “Her pieces evoke a sense of tranquility that we could all use right now. Please join us on Gallery Night to kick off this exhibition. And be sure to support other local art on that night and in general. Your art community needs you.”