× Expand courtesy The Sow's Ear "Sundrops," a work in progress by Nancy Hutson.

press release: The Merging of Art and Craft: Artwork by Nancy Grace Hutson

Nancy is displaying her art at The Sow’s Ear in Verona, now through February 27. Come see the effects Nancy creates when her artist’s sensibilities merge with her beloved craft of crochet. Her themes for the crochet wall hangings are nature based: a flowing river, clouds in the sky, the sun through trees. Even her abstract pieces - her vision of sun drops falling onto a lake, and the wild sky colors behind a three-D tree branch – come out of playing with natural images.

Nancy is also displaying a few of her drawings, which are colorful, rhythmic, and playful. Also displayed is the coming together of her drawing and crochet media, with a drawing framed in creative crochet shapes.

Nancy is a self-taught artist who enjoys stretching the boundaries of crafting while pursuing her artistic visions. Nancy will teach her methods of free-style crochet at The Sow’s Ear. Find out more here.

The Sow’s Ear: Café and Yarn Shop is located at 125 South Main Street in Verona, open Sunday through Saturday 6:30 AM – 5:00 PM with Friday additional yarn-only hours 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.