press release:

Nancy Maclean is the William H. Chafe Professor of History & Public Policy at Duke University. Her book Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America details the history of the anti-government and anti-democratic politics that have transformed the U.S. over the past decade. In the few months since publication the book has been met with national acclaim. You can read two reviews here and here.

Nancy is giving a 7 pm lecture at the Madison Labor Temple and is open to a general audience.