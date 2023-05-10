NAPCS Changemaker in Education Awards

media release: One City Schools’ is excited to share that one of its outstanding teachers, Tiffany Ortego, has been awarded the 2023 Changemaker in Education Award by the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools. NAPCS is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization committed to advancing the charter school movement across the United States. Its mission is to lead public education to unprecedented levels of academic achievement by fostering a strong charter school movement. You can learn more about the Changemaker Award at publiccharters.org.

You can watch all seven 2023 Changemakers speak and share their stories and backgrounds at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 10. The event will be live-streamed on the National Alliance's YouTube channel starting at 10 am ET.

Ms. Ortego was one of seven amazing charter school educators selected for using their ideas, talents, and platforms to advance educational opportunities for all children in the schools and communities where they work. Only in her fifth year of teaching in early childhood education and third year as an educator at One City Schools, Ms. Ortego is loved by all her students, parents and team members. Ms. Ortego works together with her fellow staff to create an amazing classroom culture where students feel accepted, supported, and heard.

Among Ms. Ortego’s many contributions to One City Schools and its students, she helped create its Preschool Garden Space to engage children in agricultural learning and environmental stewardship. She oversees implementation of the internationally acclaimed Anji-Play early childhood program in its 4K classrooms. She spearheaded the development of its 4K Volunteer Reading and Early Literacy program that prepares children to leave One City Preschool ready to succeed in 5-year-old kindergarten. Ms. Ortego is also leading One City’s effort to facilitate a smooth transition of One City 4K students to its 5K program, which is located in a separate education facility.

Bryce Pickett, One City’s Preschool Director, said, “Tiffany has been an amazing teacher for our children, and a wonderful partner to have on our team. She consistently goes above and beyond to bring new programming and learning opportunities to our students and families, and has pioneered successful initiatives at our preschool. She is the type of teacher that helps get others onboard with needed changes, and we appreciate her immensely for this.”

One City’s Founder and CEO, Kaleem Caire, added, “Tiffany has helped bring stability to our preschool team, particularly during the turbulent times all schools experienced during the height of COVID-19. She has embraced the innovations we are pursuing in our schools, and is a wonderful light for all of us who are lucky to work with her.”

Ms. Ortego will receive her award at a special ceremony that will be held at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC tomorrow, Wednesday May 10 at 9:00am CT /10:00am ET. Ms. Ortego will also participate in a panel discussion featuring all seven 2023 awardees and meet with members of Congress afterwards, along with One City Founder and CEO, Kaleem Caire, and One City Preschool Director, Bryce Pickett.

About One City Schools

One City Schools, Incorporated is a nonprofit organization that operates three schools: a tuition-based independent preschool that serves 2 through 4-year-olds, and two tuition-free independent public charter schools that are authorized by the University of Wisconsin System. One City presently enrolls nearly 350 children across its three schools: One City Preschool, One City Elementary School and One City Preparatory Academy.