RSVP for Napkin Block Printing with a Press

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn the linocut printmaking process from start to finish: planning, carving, and printing your block on a small printing press. You will leave the class with a set of six napkins. All supplies provided. Limited space; register early and by the deadline. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Laurie Hunt, Artist

Time: 1-4 p.m., Sunday, August 18

Registration Deadline: Friday, August 9

Price: $73 per person

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
