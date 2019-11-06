press release: USA | 96 minutes | PG | Blu-Ray | Dir. Jared Hess

WUD Film presents Napoleon Dynamite (2004) in collaboration with Badgers Vote. On this day, Badgers Vote will be hosting a voter registration drive in addition to other voting-related activities this day.

A listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.

"For most of its length this delivers a steady stream of uncomfortable gut laughs," - JR Jones, Chicago Reader