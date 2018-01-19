press release: The 2018 NARI Remodeling Expo will run from January 19-21. The Madison chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) hosts this three-day premier home improvement showcase at the Madison Marriott West Conference Center in Middleton.

Remodeling consumers attend NARI's Remodeling Expo to meet over 115 of the area's finest remodeling professionals and see examples of recent work in kitchens, baths, basement updates, whole house remodels, exterior improvements, landscapes etc. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see the latest in home improvement products, methods and services offered locally. Free educational seminars on remodeling service and products are very popular. This year there will be over 45 seminars covering areas from general remodeling to design trends, energy efficiency and exteriors. Visit NariExpo.com for more information. $5 Admission and Free Parking.

This Remodeling Expo, the area’s original home improvement event, is also proud to announce its major sponsors are Madison Gas & Electric (Gold Sponsor), Grand Appliance and TV and J&K Security Solutions (Silver Sponsors), Window Design Center (Bronze Sponsor).

NARI members represent a select group from the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the U.S. identifying themselves as remodelers.

NARI of Madison Inc. is a chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the only trade association dedicated solely to the remodeling industry. With more than 5800 members nationwide, the Association -- based in Des Plaines, Illinois -- is “The Voice of the Remodeling Industry”TM. For membership information or to find a remodeling professional, visit NARI’s website at www.NARIMadison.org or contact the chapter office at 608-222-0670.