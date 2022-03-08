media release: Dear performer. I want to show you something. Did you know, in Farsi my name is written like this: “.ROUPNAMIELOS MISSAN si eman yM”

From Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour comes an audacious new theatrical experiment. Each night a different performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box. Touchingly autobiographical yet powerfully universal, NASSIM is a striking theatrical demonstration of how language can both divide and unite us. NASSIM follows Soleimanpour’s globally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which has been translated into more than 25 different languages and performed over 1,000 times by names including Stephen Fry, Ken Loach and Whoopi Goldberg.

Winner of the Scotsman Fringe First Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2017.