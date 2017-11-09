Nasty Women Poets: An Unapologetic Anthology of Subversive Verse
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Join poets Marilyn Taylor, Gillian Nevers, Karla Huston, Allison Townsend and Cathryn Cofell
This collection of poems speaks not just to the current political climate and the man who is responsible for its title, but to the stereotypes and expectations women have faced dating back to Eve, and to the long history of women resisting those limitations.
