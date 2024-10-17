Nat Turner in Jerusalem

media release: When everything has been ripped away – family, autonomy, dignity – all that’s left is faith and free will. And if a chance arises to take those things back? No weapon would be off limits. Nat Turner’s life hangs in the balance, anchored on one side by his actions, and on the other, the atrocities committed against an entire race. There is much to be pondered in that space. About humanity and justice. About how to honor a life wrongfully taken. But who writes that story? And whose truth is ultimately put to paper? Join us for a lyrical meditation on the confluence of righteous violence, freedom and belief, shining light on a forgotten figure who was instrumental in the fight to end slavery in America. Helmed by the director who brought you last season's sensation The Royale. Runs October 17 - November 10, in the Touchstone.

Featuring: Gavin Lawrence, Jim DeVita

Contains adult themes & language.