Natalie Handley, Derek Handley, Elizabeth Tan, Ray Czerwinski, Angie Dickens, Mary Strait, Nathan Tan, Sam Marese-Wheeler

media release: Taize Prayer Music

June 21st, 6:30pm at Pres House

Come experience the music of Taize, a small community in France focused on the work of reconciliation in the Christian tradition. The music is a form of sung prayer consisting of 4 part harmony with instrumental ostinatos and cantor parts above. The music is simple and repetitive so that it is easy to join in and sing along.

Our ensemble will feature cello, classical guitar, flute, piano, and vocals. This event is open to the community as part of Make Music Madison. All are welcome!

https://www.facebook.com/events/156505994076970/