ONLINE: Natalie Jenner

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Natalie Jenner! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Natalie will talk about her new book THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY. Post questions on the Facebook event before the chat, and tune in on Wednesday, June 17th @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Natalie encourages you to shop local at Blue Heron Books in Uxbridge, Ontario (https://blueheronbooks.com/) and online at Bookshop (https://bookshop.org/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices