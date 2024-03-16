Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Since marrying in 2002, two of Canada’s brightest stars have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have received both industry acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience every performance.

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - 2024-03-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - 2024-03-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - 2024-03-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - 2024-03-16 19:30:00 ical