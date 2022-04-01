media release: Please join us for conversation between author Natalie Y. Moore and Harambee Village doulas about the work of Black women fighting for reproductive justice. Dr. Maxine McKinney de Royston, UW-Madison, will moderate the conversation.

The author will sign books following the conversation. The Billboard: A Play about Abortion will be available for purchase on site from A Room of One's Own.

This event is co-sponsored by Harambee Village, The Progress Center for Black Women, UW Collaborative for Reproductive Equity, UW Care Initiative and The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness.

Natalie Y. Moore is an award winning Chicago-based author and journalist. Her last book “The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation” won the 2016 Chicago Review of Books award for nonfiction. She is a 2021 USA Fellow. The Pulitzer Center named her a 2020 Richard C. Longworth Media Fellow for international reporting

About the Book:

The Billboard is about a fictional Black women’s clinic in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on the South Side and its fight with a local gadfly running for City Council who puts up a provocative billboard: “Abortion is genocide. The most dangerous place for a Black child is his mother’s womb,” spurring on the clinic to fight back with their own provocative sign: “Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves. Abortion is self-care. #Trust Black Women.” The book also has a foreword and afterword and Q&A with a founder of reproductive justice. As a play and book, The Billboard is a cultural force that treats abortion as more than pro-life or pro-choice.

“The Billboard” will run at Chicago's 16th Street Theater from June 23 to July 17.

* 4 to 6pm, Friday, April 1, 2022, 159 Wisconsin Idea Room, Education Building, UW—Madison

* Maxine McKinney de Royston: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ conversation-book-signing-the- billboard-a-play-about- abortion-tickets-309203916237