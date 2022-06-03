media release: 2017 Tony Award Nominee for Best Musical

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Join Capital City Theatre for this FULLY IMMERSIVE production where the audience will be transported to a Russian tavern in the early 19th century as the action unfolds in front of you, behind you, above you and around you. Even the musicians will be placed around the room, whether strategically in a corner or strolling by your table.

Following a critically exalted premiere at Ars Nova in New York City, a subsequent Off-Broadway transfer, and an acclaimed run on Broadway, this award-winning musical expands the possibilities for the genre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

This "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (NY Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy’s brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a “heaven-sent fireball" (NY Times) of romance and passion. "One of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY), The Great Comet has "rousing music and ravishing performances"