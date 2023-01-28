Nate Gibson & the Stardazers

media release: Nate Gibson wrote the history of Starday Records, country music's largest independent record label in the 1950s and '60s (The Starday Story: The House That Country Music Built), and has since been keeping the golden era of country music alive on WORT's Back to the Country program and in his live performances. His recordings have been released on Bear Family Records (Germany), Swelltune Records, Goofin’ Records (Finland), and Cow Island Music and his latest release, Nate Gibson & the Stars of Starday, features him duetting with 14 Starday legends while accompanied by Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart and members of his Fabulous Superlatives band. Nate Gibson and the Stardazers will be bringing their brand of honky tonk, western swing, rockabilly, and country to Full Mile Brewing Co. on Saturday, January 28, from 7-10pm.