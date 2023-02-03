media release: Live @ MTM: Nathan Reid

Persistence of Perception is a strange, powerful poetry collection with the soul of a live spoken word album. Each poem is a memory meal for the happy and heartbroken alike—they send you breathing through holographic meditations filled with haunting, humorous love and a little spiritual entertainment.

Nathan J. Reid is a songwriter, actor, and poet whose writing has appeared in Barstow & Grand, Wisconsin People & Ideas, Poetry Hall, The Orchards Poetry Journal, No More Can Fit Into the Evening: An Anthology of Diverse Voices, and other publications. He is a former board member of the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission, the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, and the Eclectic Arts Ensemble Theatre Company. He is a former senior editor for the Wisconsin Review, former guest editor for Bramble Lit Magazine, creator and conférencier of the Constitutional Cabaret, and host of The Reid Radio Hour, an annual music and poetry show. His books, Thoughts on Tonight (2017) and Persistence of Perception (2020), were published by Finishing Line Press. Learn more about him at nathanjreid.com.