Nate Smith & KINFOLK, Greg Ward's Rogue Parade

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is proud to announce that the Madison Jazz Festival will feature one of today's most influential and popular drummers: Nate Smith + KINFOLK, with an opening performance by Greg Ward's Rogue Parade. This special event co-presented by the Madison Music Collective is part of the annual 10-day celebration of jazz organized by Arts + Literature Laboratory and the Wisconsin Union Theater.

For nearly two decades, Nate Smith has been a key piece in reinvigorating the international music scene with his visceral, instinctive, and deep-rooted style of drumming. He holds a diverse and ample résumé — which includes work with esteemed jazz leading lights such as Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Chris Potter, José James, John Patitucci, Ravi Coltrane, and Somi among many others. His 2x GRAMMY-nominated debut album, KINFOLK: Postcards from Everywhere, sees Smith fusing his original modern jazz compositions with R&B, pop, and hip-hop. He’s also ventured into the pop/rock world with recent collaborations with Vulfpeck spinoff band The Fearless Flyers, Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes) and performances with songwriters Emily King and Van Hunt. His videos have been viewed millions of times and have inspired countless musicians and fans. In September of 2018, he released his first ever solo drumset album Pocket Change.

Considered one of the most versatile saxophonists of his generation, bandleader, composer and arranger Greg Ward launched his new group Rogue Parade with the release of the album Stomping Off From Greenwood. A quintet of heavyweight creative Chicago musicians, Rogue Parade features guitarists Matt Gold and Dave Miller, bassist Matt Ulery and drummer Quin Kirchner. Having earned wide acclaim as a sideman with artists like Prefuse 73, Lupe Fiasco, Tortoise, William Parker, Andrew D'Angelo, and Mike Reed, Greg Ward is now excited to introduce his wide-spanning audience to this new, innovative group.

The Madison Jazz Festival will take place from June 11 to June 20, 2021. A city-wide celebration of jazz, the Festival will include daily performances and other jazz events in a variety of settings, including both in-person and virtual events. The full schedule will be announced at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

